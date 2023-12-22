French authorities canceled a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua after an anonymous call alerting of possible human trafficking. The aircraft, which was carrying 303 passengers of Indian nationality, was making a technical stopover in Vatry when the French police intervened. Last month, Washington announced sanctions on owners, executives and workers of airlines that facilitate migrant flights to the Central American country.

A journey without a destination. The French authorities assured that they detained a charter flight with 303 Indian passengers on board, coming from Dubai and bound for Nicaragua, after an alert of possible human trafficking.

French prosecutors intervened in the route of the aircraft after an anonymous complaint. The flight, operated by the small charter company Legend Airlines based in Romania, was carrying 303 Indian nationals potentially victims of human trafficking, according to French authorities.

The plane made a technical stop on Thursday to refuel at Vatry airport, a small airfield in the center of the Champagne region used mainly for charter and cargo flights. It was then that the police intervened, surrounded the airport and removed all the passengers to begin a judicial investigation.

A specialized crime unit arrested two people for questioning, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. “The reception hall at Vatry Airport was transformed into a waiting area with single beds to offer passengers the best possible reception conditions,” the Prefecture reported.

So far, neither the airline nor India's Ministry of External Affairs has commented. The Indian Embassy in France published in X that its diplomatic staff had obtained consular access to the passengers. “We are investigating the situation and ensuring the well-being of the passengers.”

Cited by French media, Liliana Bakayoko, identified as a corporate lawyer for Legend Airlines, rejected that the airline was part of an alleged human trafficking operation.

According to Bakayoko, a client chartered the plane and was responsible for verifying the identity documents of each passenger. “The client communicated the passenger's information to the airline 48 hours before the flight,” added the lawyer without identifying the person responsible for the flight.

The US accuses Nicaragua of benefiting from migration to North America

Since late October, US authorities have expressed concern about the arrival of several charter flights to Nicaragua from Haiti. According to the United States, there is a possibility that the Government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua is taking advantage of irregular migration to North America.

On the same dates, the Nicaraguan press reported that in a period of 48 hours, 28 commercial flights landed in Managua with hundreds of passengers from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. On social networks, many travelers reported the increase in travelers from Africa.

The Government of El Salvador, a neighbor of Nicaragua, decided to impose a fee of $1,130 on nationals of 57 countries, mostly African, and India who connect through the country's main airport. The Salvadoran Civil Aviation Authority reported that the vast majority of passengers subject to payment of the fare are traveling to Nicaragua through the commercial airline Avianca.

Due to its recent flexibility in visa requirements, Nicaragua has become an important transit point for migrants from Haiti, Cuba and Africa seeking to reach the United States.

Haitians waiting to board a flight to Nicaragua gather after the government banned all charter flights to Nicaragua, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, October 30, 2023. © Odelyn Joseph / AP

“Concerned by reports of a dramatic increase in charter flights to Nicaragua that facilitate irregular migration from Cuba and elsewhere to the United States. No one should profit from the desperation of vulnerable migrants: not smugglers, not corporate private entities, neither public officials nor governments,” said Brian Nichols, US Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

According to Nichols, these charter flights that land in Managua would be facilitating irregular migration from Cuba and other regions to the United States. “We are exploring the full range of possible consequences for those who facilitate this means of irregular migration. “We continue to install the use of safe and legal routes,” the official added in his X account.

Days later, the US State Department announced sanctions and visa restrictions on owners, executives and workers of companies that facilitate “charter flights to Nicaragua designed for use primarily by irregular immigrants” to the United States.

Washington argued that “charter companies have been offering flights (and charging extortion prices) that put migrants on a dangerous land path north toward the U.S. border.”

“Many of these migrants lack a legal basis to enter or remain in the United States and are often returned or deported to their countries of origin having wasted important personal resources and putting themselves and their families at risk,” he added. the US State Department.

In an interview with the media 'Infobae', Nicaraguan political scientist and consultant Manuel Orozco, director of the Migration, Remittances and Development program of the Inter-American Dialogue, assured that Daniel Ortega is using migration as a political tool.

Concerned by reports of a dramatic increase in Nicaragua-bound charter flights that facilitate irregular migration from Cuba & elsewhere to 🇺🇸. No one should profit from the desperation of vulnerable migrants – not smugglers, private companies, public officials or governments 🧵/ — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) November 6, 2023



“For Ortega, the United States is an enemy, it is an imperialist state that forces the regime to account for its international obligations. Ortega responds the other way around, not only does he fail to comply with his obligations, but he attacks the United States using migration as a foreign policy weapon that hits the country by facilitating irregular migration,” commented Orozco.

US commission travels to Mexico to discuss immigration issues

A high-level delegation from the United States, led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is preparing to travel soon to Mexico with the aim of discussing the growing migration phenomenon on the border between both countries, as announced by the White House on Thursday.

Although the date of the meeting was not specified, the participation of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and presidential advisor Elizabeth Sherwood is expected, as confirmed by the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby.

US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, held a phone call this week in which they agreed on the urgency of implementing additional measures to allow the reopening of key entry points on the common border.

Due to the increase in the arrival of migrants, US authorities closed the passage of trains in border cities such as Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, as well as the port of entry in Lukeville, Arizona.

With Reuters, EFE and AP