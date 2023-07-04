72 people were arrested overnight in France, 24 in the Paris region alone, in the context of the riots that erupted after the death of 17-year-old Nahel. The data on the arrests in the night between yesterday and today was confirmed by the French Interior Ministry. Reported, the French media report, 202 fires in the streets and another 159 vehicles burned.

Emmanuel Macron, visiting the police officers stationed in the north of Paris, thanked the police. “Policemen, gendarmes, firefighters, thank you for your exceptional mobilization in recent nights – the French president wrote in a tweet – I know how difficult they have been for you and your families. You have my support”.