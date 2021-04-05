Starting Wednesday, April 7, thousands of doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 will be manufactured in France, in the Eure-et-Loir department. Initially, the factory of the subcontractor Delpharm will produce test batches before marketing the actual doses.

It is the first place for the production of vaccines against Covid-19 to see the light of day in France. A factory of the French subcontractor Delpharm is due to start packaging the vaccine for the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance on Wednesday, April 7, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on Monday, April 5.

“Production is due to start this week, in this case on Wednesday at Delpharm, at its Saint-Rémy-sur-Avre factory (Eure-et-Loir department, north-western France), for BioNTech (commissioned by the German laboratory) ”, A partner of the American Pfizer, the Ministry told AFP.

“They will start with the production of test batches initially to ensure that everything is according to the expected quality standards and then they will move as soon as possible to the production of commercial batches,” said the portfolio.

The ministry recalled that the French subcontractor Delpharm was part of the companies supported in recent months by the State, through the call for expressions of interest announced in mid-June 2020, and thanks to that support it will be able to package the vaccine for the alliance Pfizer / BioNTech.

Regarding production capacity, “at this point the companies do not want to communicate the expected volume,” they added.

Increased power

In addition to Delpharm, the Swedish company Recipharm will produce vaccines for the American company Moderna, “scheduled for mid-April”, at its French factory located in Monts (department of Indre-et-Loire, in the west).

For its part, the manufacturer Fareva should launch “at the end of May, the beginning of June” the production of CureVac, which is still pending authorization for its commercialization, in its factories in Pau (department of Pyrénées Atlantiques, in the southwest) and Val-de-Reuil (department of Eure, in the west), specified the ministry.

Finally, the French Sanofi will produce for Janssen (a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary) in Marcy-l’Étoile (department of Rhône, in the southeast).

“When we add all this, we have at least 250 million doses that will come out of French plants by the end of the year, in total,” said ‘Bercy’, as the Ministry of Economy is known.

A figure that does not include the vaccine developed by Sanofi, expected for the second half, if clinical trials are conclusive.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French