This Monday, January 3, the sessions in the National Assembly began on one of the tools to face the health crisis generated by the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It is expected that the law will have a swift approval by the majority of deputies related to Emmanuel Macron and that it will come into force on January 15. In addition, the new package of measures and restrictions announced the previous week also came into force.

The French Parliament began on Monday the steps to examine the bill that aims to transform the health pass, which is currently required to enter closed places such as restaurants, into a vaccination pass with the aim of reinforcing the fight against pandemic in the midst of a wave that causes a substantial amount of daily infections in the country.

The intention is that this measure will take effect from January 15 for all citizens over 12 years of age and that it will serve to stop the spread of the Ómicron variant and thus avoid the collapse of the health system.

At the opening of the session, Olivier Véran –health minister- stated that “Ómicron is going much faster” than the Delta variant. “As I speak to you, every second more than two French people are contaminated by the virus,” he added.

L’objectif du #PasseVaccinal est de sauver des vies et de protéger nos hôpitaux.

C’est une measure de sang-froid, de responsabilité, worthy of a country that is baissé les bras.

– Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) January 3, 2022



This legislation, in addition to the “vaccine pass”, aims to establish a tougher punishment in cases of fraudulent documentation related to the vaccination status. Falsifying one of these passports could be fined with a maximum of 75,000 euros and up to five years in prison; While using someone else’s can range in a financial penalty of between 135 and 1000 euros.

“The objective of this law is not to restrict individual and collective freedoms, but to save lives, protect our hospitals and alleviate the work of our caregivers,” Véran explained in his speech.

It is estimated that this text will have a light process until its approval given the majority presence of members favorable to the Government of President Emmanuel Macron. In the meantime, it would also have the approval of the Socialists and some deputies of Les Républicains, who do not have a unanimous position. La France Insoumise and the RN have already established their positions contrary to the law.

New restrictions in place

Along with the bill, this Monday the measures announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex at the beginning of the previous week came into force; with a view to limiting the spread of the fourth wave of the coronavirus.

The generalization of teleworking -in tasks where it can be applied- with a mandatory minimum of three days a week, the extended use of masks on public roads for people over six years of age, the prohibition of consuming in public transport and standing in bars and restaurants, and the reduction of capacity in crowded places (2000 indoors, 5000 outdoors) are some of the new guidelines for French citizenship.









In addition, the deadlines for infections and narrow cases were resigned, harming unvaccinated people. Those who have the complete guideline, will only have to quarantine for seven days if they test positive and will be able to leave on the fifth day if the test is negative; while close contacts will not be isolated, but will have to do three self-tests in four days.

Civilians who have not been inoculated will continue with the ten days of confinement in case of having Covid-19, with the possibility of being released in the seventh if a test is negative and five for close contact.

For its part, the classes that start this week will also suffer a hardening. They will not be suspended if there are three positive cases as it happened before, but the students will have to undergo the three corresponding tests in an interval of four days.

With EFE and Reuters