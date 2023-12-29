He would mistreat the assistant for hours, and for this reason he would be fired. These would be the reasons for the removal of the starred chef Aurélien Largeau, 31 years old, from the kitchens of the prestigious Hôtel du Palais, the five-star hotel of the Hyatt chain in Biarritz: according to the images first circulated and then disappeared from social media and the stories of several witnesses, the chef would have mistreated his assistant chef in front of the entire brigade with acts of “hazing”.

The luxurious tranquility of the south-west coast of France was thus shaken by the “worrying incident”, as the spokesperson for the American hotel chain Hyatt defined it, confirming Largeau's dismissal. The version of the local press is different, speaking of “humiliating hazing” towards an assistant in the kitchen, all captured on film. For several hours, the young helper would be tied naked to a chair, with an apple in his mouth and a carrot in his bottom, in front of the members of the kitchen brigade and in the presence of Aurélien Largeau.

The prosecutor's office in the city near Bayonne, which has not yet received any complaints, told AFP that it had opened a preliminary investigation on charges of sexual assault and violence. According to local newspaper Sud Ouest, the chef left the hotel on December 21 after three years managing the kitchens of the gastronomic restaurant for which he was decorated with a Michelin star last year.