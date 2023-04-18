Le Figaro: New wave of protests underway in France after Macron’s televised address

A series of new protests took place in French cities after President Emmanuel Macron’s televised address. The politician appealed to residents amid the hasty adoption of pension reform, the newspaper writes. Le Figaro.

The politician’s speech prompted the French to take to the streets of cities to arrange a “march of empty pans.” Demonstrators during the protest banging pots and spoons, thus boycotting the explanations of Macron, who, according to the protesters, showed that he was not interested in public dialogue.

According to the publication, the shares are held in Paris, Leon, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Nantes, Rennes and Bordeaux.

On April 17, Macron, during a televised address to the people of the country, revealed three main areas of action for the authorities, which will be directed “for the benefit of the French people.” The president thus tried to explain to citizens the importance of adopting a “necessary”, in his words, pension reform. The politician stressed that he “hears the wrath of the French”, and the Elysee Palace is open to trade unions and dialogue with the authorities.

On April 15, Macron signed the pension reform law, the document was published and entered into force. It involves raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

According to the politician, the law on pension reform will come into force this fall. At the same time, the politician admitted that the reform, “clearly”, was not accepted by society, and expressed regret that “a consensus on it was not found.”