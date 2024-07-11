Am Mittag war über der französischen Kathedrale von Rouen eine dunkle Rauchwolke aufgestiegen. Nach Angaben der Präfektur brannte der Turm der Kathedrale, das Gebäude wurde evakuiert. Um das Gebäude wurde eine Sperrzone eingerichtet.

Die Brandursache war zunächst nicht bekannt, wie der Bürgermeister von Rouen, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, mitteilte. „Herkunft derzeit unbekannt, alle öffentlichen Mittel werden mobilisiert“, schrieb er bei X. Berichte über Verletzte gab es zunächst nicht, über die Höhe der Schäden war ebenfalls nichts bekannt.

The fire was reported at around twelve o’clock. “The workers who were on the construction site reported the fire,” a fire department spokesman told the BFM broadcaster. Extinguishing operations at a height of 151 meters are underway. Around 70 firefighters and 40 fire engines are in action.

Memories of Notre-Dame

The 19th century crossing tower is currently being restored. For several weeks the spire was surrounded by scaffolding and a white covering. The spire is not made of wood, but of cast iron.

The cathedral is one of the most important Gothic churches in France. The “Notre-Dame de l’Assomption” was built in the 12th century. It also became famous because the impressionist painter Claude Monet painted several pictures of it in the 19th century. Until the completion of Cologne Cathedral in 1880, Rouen Cathedral was the tallest building in the world.