32 years later, Spain wins Olympic gold with a great victory against France (3-5)

Spain, with a 120-minute final, touched Olympic gold 32 years later. Two goals from Fermín, two from Camello and one from Álex Baena led Santi Denia’s men to the top of the podium in a final against France in Paris.

Spain went into the break leading 1-3, but in the last 15 minutes of the second half France equalised with a goal in stoppage time from a penalty.

Spain recovered from the hard blow and in extra time Sergio Camello scored two goals with a chip in the first half and in the second.

Spain suffered, knew how to suffer and withstood the attacks of France at the Parc des Princes. Santi Denia’s men took the gold, the third for the Spanish delegation at these Olympic Games.

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas made up for his mistake in France’s first goal and completed an excellent match with some very worthy saves.

Fermín, with six goals in the tournament, won the European Championship and the Olympic Games in the same summer.