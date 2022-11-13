Photovoltaic power plants will produce 15 percent of the amount consumed by 3,000 French plants, according to the company that is part of the national railway network (SNCF). However, the electricity produced will be resold to the public electricity distribution network and will not be used directly in the stations.

SNCF Gares & Connexions has entrusted the first phase of the project to Tenergy, a solar and wind energy company based in southern France, who will install and maintain the solar panels. Solar panels will be installed in the car parks of 119 stations.

“The development of solar energy is a very important step for us, as it is one of the renewable energies,” the Director-General of the National Railways Network, Marlene Dolfick, confirmed in a press statement, noting her desire to reach “environmentally friendly stations” that consume less energy and move away from fossil energy. .

The plan aims to install one million square meters of solar panels in the stations by 2030 to 2032. By this deadline, the national railway network wants to reach the consumption of less electricity equal to what renewable energies produce in the stations.