A 16-year-old boy who was driving a motorcycle was killed following a collision with a police car. It happened in Elancourt (Yvelines). The teenager died after hospitalization. According to police reports, the two-wheeler “having failed to comply with the rules was followed at a distance by a police vehicle” and collided at the intersection with “another police vehicle”.

The events took place around 18.40, according to a second police source. Currently two police officers have been detained. The 16-year-old’s conditions were immediately judged desperate and he was transported in critical condition to the Beaujon hospital in Clichy (Hauts-de-Seine). His death was announced in the evening. Two investigations have been opened. The two police officers, drivers of the vehicles involved, are in custody, reported the Versailles prosecutor’s office.

On June 27, the death in Nanterre of 17-year-old Nahel, killed by a police officer during a roadside check, sparked several nights of urban unrest in the Paris region and the rest of the country.