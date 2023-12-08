The 18-year-old man of Chechen background who killed Samuel Paty in 2020 was killed by police bullets.

Six a young person has received a sentence in France for events that were led by a teacher of Samuel Paty to die in 2020, says The Guardian.

According to AFP, prison sentences for young people range from 14 months to two years, but all sentences are suspended or reduced. None of the convicts will have to serve a prison sentence.

The Prophet of Charlie Hebdo of Muhammad Samuel Paty, who showed his students the caricatures he made, was killed on the street in the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine suburb of Paris in October 2020. The 18-year-old man of Chechen background who killed Paty was killed by police bullets.

On Friday, the focus of those convicted was a young woman who was 13 years old at the time of the acts. He admitted to spreading fabricated claims in a hate campaign he launched online before Paty’s death. The girl initially claimed in the messages she published online that Paty had urged the Muslim students to leave the class while the cartoons were being shown. However, in reality, Paty had only asked them not to look at the pictures if they wanted to. The girl herself was not present at the lesson.

Other convicted youths were considered to have helped Paty’s killer identify the teacher. The killer already knew the teacher’s name, but could not identify him because he had no picture or description of the teacher. The young people were 14–15 years old at the time of the act.

The verdicts were read behind closed doors without the presence of the media.

The lawyer who represented Paty’s parents and sister in court of Virginie Le Roy according to the young people’s sentences were too lenient. According to the lawyer, the deceased teacher’s relatives were disappointed with the court’s decisions.

“The role of minors was essential in the chain of events that led to Paty’s murder,” Le Roy told AFP.