France | Six children injured in a stabbing in France

A man armed with a knife attacked children aged around three.

Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a stabbing in Annecy, France.

A man armed with a knife attacked the three-year-old children at around ten local time while they were playing in a park near the city’s lake.

According to Reuters, three of the children are in danger of dying due to their injuries.

French Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman wrote on Twitterthat the perpetrator has been arrested.

AFP, a French television channel of BFMTV and of Le Parisien according to information, according to a police source, the arrested perpetrator would be a Syrian asylum seeker.

