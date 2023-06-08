Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | Six children injured in a stabbing in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
France | Six children injured in a stabbing in France

A man armed with a knife attacked children aged around three.

Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a stabbing in Annecy, France.

The news agency AFP and Reuters reported on it, for example.

A man armed with a knife attacked the three-year-old children at around ten local time while they were playing in a park near the city’s lake.

According to Reuters, three of the children are in danger of dying due to their injuries.

French Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman wrote on Twitterthat the perpetrator has been arrested.

AFP, a French television channel of BFMTV and of Le Parisien according to information, according to a police source, the arrested perpetrator would be a Syrian asylum seeker.

The news is updated.


#France #children #injured #stabbing #France

See also  Reader opinion Survival requires education
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The vice-speaker of the parliament of the Russian city volunteered for the NWO

The vice-speaker of the parliament of the Russian city volunteered for the NWO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result