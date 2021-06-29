France Single women and female couples are entitled to fertility treatments in France

The new law guarantees state-funded fertility treatments for all women under the age of 43.

French on Tuesday, parliament finalized a law giving women and female couples alone access to fertility treatments, according to AFP news agency.

Until now, French law has only allowed access to fertility treatments for heterosexual couples. Women and female couples who have had children alone have had to travel abroad to use the donor’s sperm or use informal methods.

President Emmanuel Macronin the law being pushed by the government has been slammed for two years, and pushing the case was one of Macron’s campaign promises. It has raised protests and demanded a total of 500 hours of debate in Parliament. On Tuesday, it went through with 326 votes in favor and 115 against. 42 deputies abstained.

According to the opinion poll, about 67 percent of French people support the law.

With the new law, French legislation will be in line with ten other EU countries. Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, among others, do not treat heterosexual and gay couples or singles and couples unequally.

In Finland, fertility treatments were opened to single women and female couples last summer.

French spokesman for an association advocating for the rights of same-sex families Fabien Jolyn according to the decision has been long overdue and soaring demand may initially lead to deficiencies in sperm banks.

The government has promised that women can start fertility treatments under the new law next fall and possibly become pregnant before the end of the year.

“This is a good day for our country,” commented the Minister of Health Olivier Véran radio interview before Parliament’s vote.