Éric … Lombard and Yulia Svyridenko They hugged hotly after the signature, in the French Ministry of Economy, of a first economic agreement: the French government has created a fund of 200 million euros to finance 19 projects of French companies that have decided to be implemented in Ukraine and actively contribute to rebuilding the country threatened by the neocolonial war decided by Vladimir Putin.

Svyridenko thanked his French colleague for this economic collaboration in these terms: «French aid is very important for us, for the reconstruction of our country. According to international institutions, the damages caused by Russian invasion are exceeding 524,000 million euros. The agreement we have signed today is very hopeful. The French government lends us their financial aid and French companies are willing to settle in our country, face the future ».

For his part, Lombard insisted on the double bilateral and European dimension of the Franco-Ukrainian agreement. Referring without quoting Donald Trump, the French minister declared: «EU will collectively contribute about 134,000 million euros. And a French businessman, specializing in new technologies, has announced the investment of 1,500 million euros in new business projects. We will continue working together ».

The business and state agreement signed by Iric Lombard and Yulia Svyridenko coincided, at the same time, in the Ukrainian airspace, with a Russian attack with drones and missiles. To reject this attack with apparent success, kyiv used for the first time the French bombers Mirage 2000, which, according to the Ministry of Defense, destroyed 38 missiles and 194 drones.

A little later, Sébastien LecornuMinister of Defense, announced the meeting, in Paris, on Wednesday that you come, of the Ministers of the Defense of Germany, England, Poland and Italy “in order to coordinate their support actions to Ukraine.”