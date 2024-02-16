French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Friday, February 16, signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

“This is a sign of our determination to support Ukraine in the long term,” Macron said at a press conference in Paris, which was broadcast on the official account of the Elysee Palace in X.

The agreement, signed for a period of 10 years, specifies the commitments made in the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. It will concern the supply of military equipment to Ukraine that is compatible with weapons supplied by NATO, the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and the strengthening of the country's defense industry.

France has committed to providing up to €3 billion in additional military assistance to Kyiv in 2024, as well as assisting Kyiv in restoring territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and supporting the country's membership in the EU and NATO.

In addition, during the press conference, Macron said that he would visit Kyiv in the coming weeks. According to him, the visit will take place before mid-March.

Earlier that day, Ukraine signed a similar agreement with Germany. The document was signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who arrived on a visit to Berlin.

On the same day, Scholz said that Germany would provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €15 billion in 2024. According to him, of this amount, €7 billion will be spent on weapons, and another €6 billion will be added in the coming years.

On February 15, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippe, expressed the opinion that the security agreement between France and Ukraine, if signed, would lead to even greater involvement of Paris in the Ukrainian conflict.

On February 14, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that this year Germany will transfer three to four times more artillery shells to Ukraine than in the past. He added that the German budget in 2024 allocated €3.5 billion for the production of ammunition.

Macron announced on January 17 that France and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on security guarantees within the next few weeks. At the same time, he announced new arms supplies to the Ukrainian side and announced his intention to coordinate them during a now-cancelled visit to Kyiv in February.

Prior to this, on January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, said that the UK, as part of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024, would supply an additional number of long-range missiles, anti-tank weapons and artillery shells. It was noted that of the total cost of the package – £2.5 billion ($3.19 billion) – about $255 million will be spent on the purchase and production of military drones.

In early February, Scholz said that at the moment it is unclear when the Ukrainian conflict might end. He expressed the opinion that Europe should continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.