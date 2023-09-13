Deschamps and Coman defend the Juventus midfielder: “We can’t believe it’s intentional. We will support it”

Deschamps doesn’t believe it. Not even Coman. In short, the Bleus stand up and defend their “friend” Paul. Pogba has been overwhelmed by the doping accusation which does not convince his national team teammates. And not even the French coach: “Surprised, it’s not like him.”

the support — "Surprised – explained DD after the defeat in Dortmund (2-1) – we all are, it's something heavy. I spoke to him briefly and we'll have a chance to learn more, but I'm not even sure he knows much more today either. He tested positive, but I can't imagine that he did, given his positions on Covid and vaccines, which we talked about at length in the past. I will support him: Paul has the strength and character to move beyond these very difficult times." A stance that confirms the coach's trust in his protégé, with whom Deschamps effectively forged the foundations of winning the 2018 World Cup.

the ordeal — Pogba hasn’t played for France since March 2022. The beginning of the end. In fact, in those days, on the sidelines of the retreat with Les Bleus, he was blackmailed by some friends and by his brother, who also ended up in prison. Then the injuries and the long convalescence, until the positive testosterone test. A piece of news that was discussed in the France locker room, explains L’Equipe today, but few were exposed afterwards. Among them Coman: “We can’t believe it was intentional. Paul is a friend, he is part of the family, we are sure he didn’t do it on purpose. We are all with him.”