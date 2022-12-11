By Julien Pretot

AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Didier Deschamps made just one late substitution as France beat England 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, but the defending champions relied on an unshakable collective force from the group .

Les Bleus’ main weakness is the lack of solutions from the bench and Deschamps only brought on Kingsley Coman for Ousmane Dembélé in the 34th minute, just after Olivier Giroud headed in what turned out to be the winning goal at the Al Bayt stadium.

It was enough as England captain Harry Kane missed a penalty and Marcus Rashford kicked a late free-kick over the crossbar, and Giroud insisted the France players drew energy from the substitutes.

“We all work together. The guys on the bench push us a lot,” said Giroud, France’s top scorer, 36, who has already scored four goals in Qatar, at a press conference.

“It reminds me of the spirit of 2018. I hope to go as far as possible because this team deserves beautiful things”, he added, referring to the triumphant campaign in Russia, when they took advantage of the collective joy throughout the tournament.

“We had the visit of the minister of sport, the president of the federation, but also (1998 World Cup winner) Lilian Thuram and (2006 World Cup runner-up) Claude Makelele. It was beautiful to see all these faces full of joy, these generations celebrating together.”

Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France’s captain in 1998 and as manager in 2018, said the great atmosphere within the French camp was what helped them keep their composure under pressure from a “great England team”.

“We have a lot of qualities, but also a lot of mental strength and experience. I also have young players, but there is a collective strength that drives the whole group, ”he said.

“In important games like tonight, that’s what makes the difference.”

France are now on course to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, but Deschamps has refused to think beyond Wednesday’s semi-final against surprise Morocco, who are the first African team to reach the semi-finals. of a World Cup.

“There are other stages and it starts on Wednesday. Let’s be happy with what we’ve done tonight, even if it’s not enough. At least we broke the curse (of the defending champion)”, he added.

Europe’s last four world champions didn’t even make it past the group stage at the next World Cup.

Morocco qualified for the semi-finals by defeating Portugal 1-0 early on Saturday and will be a tough nut to crack having conceded just one goal in the tournament.

“What this team achieved against Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, I can only say bravo – to the players, but also to the coach (Walid Regragui), to the team,” said Deschamps.

“It is no longer a surprise to see them here. Always give credit to the team that won and qualified.”