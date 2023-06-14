France without drugs, Macron presents the pharmacological independence plan

France is running out of drugs. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Emmanuel Macron has announced the return to his homeland of the production of all 50 medicines whose reservations are ‘critical’, with the aim of achieving the pharmacological independence of France. The government plan was presented by the owner of the Elysée during his visit to the Ardeche region (South), on the site of the Aguettant pharmaceutical laboratory.

Macron announced that a cinquantina of drugs considered “critical” will see their production lines “absolutely repatriated” to France over the next few years. For 25 products, the delocalisation will actually be effective, or in any case production will have “significantly increased on the national territory”, “already in the next few weeks”, declared the head of state.

Among them, he cited the morphine, pediatric amoxicillin and six anticancer drugs. These next transfers will cover the entire production chain, including “very often the active ingredient,” Macron assured.

