PARIS. One man was killed and another was seriously injured after a shooting at a football tournament in a district of Marseille. A car – according to the sources – arrived near the La Martine stadium, in the 15th Arrondissement of the city, and its occupants opened fire on two players participating in the neighborhood tournament, the HCup. One of the players is dead and the other is in a very serious condition. The prefect of Marseille is expected at the scene, where cells of support psychologists have been sent to assist the spectators present at the scene.