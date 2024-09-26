Filippo: NATO countries did not even declare that they were victims of the Nord Stream explosion

The attitude of NATO countries to the blowing up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines is shocking, said French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot. He told RIA Novosti about his surprise that the states of the North Atlantic Alliance “did not even declare that they had become victims of this sabotage.”

“They simply don’t even talk about it: the French government hasn’t discussed it at all. (…) NATO countries – for example, Germany, France – are doing nothing, despite the fact that they are victims of these sabotages,” the politician noted.

Filippo called the sabotage of the gas pipelines an act of war, since it concerns the economy, production and energy. “That is, [о] “strategic issues,” he pointed out.

Earlier it became known that Denmark ignored the offer of cooperation in the investigation of the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which was sent two years ago by the head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin.