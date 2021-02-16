The French National Assembly approved this Tuesday in first reading by 347 votes in favor, 151 against and 65 abstentions a bill to “reinforce republican principles.” He did so 116 years after the promulgation of the 1905 law that established the separation between Church and State in France. «It is a milestone, a law for the future, with a single objective: defend the values ​​of the Republic‘Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter shortly after the vote.

The text was approved after 135 hours of parliamentary debate thanks to the almost en bloc votes of the parliamentary groups that form the majority: La República en Marcha – Emmanuel Macron’s party -, the moderates of MoDem and Agir Ensemble. However, ten deputies from the president’s party abstained and only one voted against.

The deputies of the Socialist Party and National Regrouping, the formation of the far-right Marine Le Pen, also they abstained in this first reading, while Los Republicanos (conservatives) and La Francia Insumisa (the equivalent of Podemos in France) voted against.

The bill was originally to be called ‘against Islamist separatism’But finally the Government opted for a more neutral statement. Paris did not want to give the impression that it was a text against the Muslim religion.

«Identity withdrawal»



Macron and Darmanin want to fight against “Islamist separatism and identity withdrawal” without making an amalgam between radical Islam and Muslims. The president intends do not stigmatize to the five million Muslims who live in Gallic territory.

The text seeks, among other things, to strengthen the fight against incitement to hatred on the internet, guarantee the principles of secularism and neutrality in public services and strengthen controls on associations and their funding from abroad. All association ask for a grant must commit to respecting republican values ​​and public order.

Paris also wants to better protect women, “victims of religious obscurantism,” according to Darmanin. For this, it will prohibit doctors from issuing virginity certificates, it will guarantee the equality of men and women on inheritance and will further strengthen the fight against forced marriages and polygamy, already prohibited in France.

Following approval at first reading in the National Assembly, the bill now passes the Senate, which is due to examine the text in March. The most radical senators on the right want to toughen the text, while the Socialists could abstain.