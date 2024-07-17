A car crashed into the terrace of a bar in eastern Paris opposite the tourist cemetery of Père Lachaise on Wednesday, leaving at least three people seriously injured, authorities said.

This event, the causes of which are still unknown, occurred just nine days before the Paris Olympic Games.

The driver who crashed into the terrace of the Ramus bar, on the Avenue Père Lachaise, He fled the scene, while the co-pilot was arrested and tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

The accident, just a few metres from the Paris 20th arrondissement council and very close to the Colline national theatre, prompted a large deployment of police and ambulances in the vicinity of Père Lachaise, one of the most visited cemeteries in the world.

Neo-Nazi man arrested for planning attacks during Olympics



In other news, a man belonging to the neo-Nazi movement was arrested on Wednesday in Colmar (Alsace, east) by anti-terrorist police for planning violent actions during the Paris Olympic Games, which begin on the 26th.

The 18-year-old suspect allegedly made threats on a Telegram channel called ‘French Aryan Division’ of which he was an administrator, according to French media reports.

Specifically, he is said to have planned to attack Olympic torchbearers, such as drag queen Minima Gesté, who was already the victim of homophobic comments after being nominated to participate in Paris 2024.

The French Aryan Division is linked to the far-right group FRDETER and its members are also said to have exchanged racist comments and promoted violent actions via chat.

Telegram has repeatedly targeted the channel for violating the platform’s rules, which it breached late last week by offering to teach people how to “make explosive devices, such as homemade bombs, at home.”

The members even called for “action” if the New Popular Front, the coalition of French left-wing parties, won the elections in France on July 7.

His online actions are not unknown to the authorities, as the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, already requested the closure of these Telegram loops in April 2023 and today, in addition to congratulating the agents who have intervened in the operation, he has again reminded them on his X profile that: “We will continue to fight at all times for the security of the French.”

Last year, the Paris prosecutor’s office also opened an investigation into the man’s advocacy of terrorism, death threats and other crimes.