France | Several people have been injured in an explosion at an explosives factory in France

There has been an explosion at an explosives factory in the town of Bergerac, France. Officials urge locals to avoid the explosion site.

Several people have been injured in an explosion at an explosives factory in the town of Bergerac in southwestern France, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, the cause of the explosion or the exact number of injured are not yet known. There are several rescue authorities at the scene.

According to local authorities, there is a fire at the site of the explosion. Authorities recommend avoiding the area.

The Eurenco company manufactures explosives for military and civilian use as well as propellants and fuels.