Thursday, July 18, 2024
France | Seven dead in a residential building fire in Nice

July 18, 2024
One of the dead is a child.

Seven one person has died in the morning in a residential building fire in Nice, southern France, firefighters said early Thursday, according to the AFP news agency. The news also covered the matter Le Monde -magazine.

One of the dead is a child, says the member of parliament of the Alpes Maritimes department Eric Ciotti messaging service in X. In addition, one person is in critical condition and three have carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of an apartment building in the working-class district of Les Moulins, and its cause is still unknown.

