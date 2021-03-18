She is a daughter of affair Duhamel and his incest, the militancy of the MeToo movement and the end of silence. A new french law it was adopted by the National Assembly and considers “as rape the sex between minors of 15 years and adults” in France, after a series of scandals and sexual abuse that shakes the country, in the heat of pandemic.

The age of consent was finally set at 15 years, after the law of August 3, 2018 or the Schiappa law did not clearly establish the age of consent, after long debates with legislators, pediatricians, psychiatrists and sexologists. The sexual act with a child under 15 years of age will be penalized in France with 20 years in prison if the Constitutional Council, the highest national court, does not challenge it.

The bill had 300 amendments that were discussed but finally the pressure worked: the law passed in one day, voted unanimously, on a historic day of parliamentary consensus in the French National Assembly.

The legislation went to the Senate for debate and is expected to be approved next April. At first reading, the Senate had set 13 as the age of consent for the most serious sexual offenses.

Legislation under pressure

The government of Emmanuel Macron was under intense pressure to promote it, after it became known that the abuser Olivier Duhamel, Professor of Political Science and prestigious French intellectual, he was one of his ad honorem advisers and shared in the La Rotonde restaurant the celebrations of his electoral victory.

Until now, in France, a sexual exchange with a minor did not in fact constitute rape (or sexual assault, if there was no penetration), unlike other European legislation. In Great Britain, the presumption of non-consent exists for those under 13 and in Belgium for 14 years.

Olivier Duhamel, professor of Political Science and prestigious French intellectual. Photo: AFP

A 2018 law tightened French law and extended the sentence for rape from 20 to 30 years. But the legislators they couldn’t match at an age of consent, which for them should range from 13 to 15 years.

French law established that the 15-year-old sexual majority did not determine a legal age of non-consent, but rather an age below which any sexual act involving a minor under the age of 15 is illegal. The issue of consent was outside of that law. It was a crime but not a crime and the penalties were less severe: they reached 7 years.

The end of sexual liberation

But the book The big house of Camille, the daughter of French Chancellor Bernard Kouchner, who recounted sexual abuse and incest of his stepfather, scandalized France in the middle of Covid and broke the taboo. The “attacker” is the famous constitutionalist Olivier Duhamel, and the events took place in his summer home in the Mediterranean with “Víctor”, Camille’s twin brother. The author also recounts a series of abuses by model agency owners, actors, and writers on adolescents and minors, including sons and stepdaughters.

But the book The Big House by Camille Kouchner. Photo: AFP

The sexual liberation that the “pos 68” or “soixante huit tard” flew through the air. The “Tout Paris” He left the social blindness that had protected Olivier Duhamel and his crimes for more than 30 years, although his abuse is officially prescribed under French law. At least there was 100 famous people in France who knew of Duhamel’s abuses.

Consentement, Vanesa Springora’s book, which denounced the abuses of the writer Gabriel Matzneff, revealed to the general public the secrets of sexual abuse. A french out of ten has been the victim of incest, according to the Ipsos poll.

The case forced French lawmakers to list incest as a specific crime, in response to Duhamel’s abuses and other cases. At least 138,000 boys they are sexually abused in France, in an issue that has only just begun to be debated in the country. In the new legislation, the prohibition of incest applies to all sexual relations between a boy under 18 years old and their stepparents or stepmothers.

The political discourse on sexual abuse has changed in France and has moved away from the sexual emancipation of the 70s. One requested by Jean Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Bernard Kouchner and Olivier Duhamel in Liberation and Le Monde had promoted the 13 years as the age of consent, in one requested in 1977. Arguments that today are morally and legally unthinkable.

This evolution in French society to protect minors comes after the publication of the books by Camille Kouchner and Vanesa Springora, which tell terrifying abuses that were socially allowed in the 80s or 90s. They could not continue denying them or without investigating.

Abuse or rape?

The challenge for the legislators was to characterize the infraction and turn it into a serious crime, without trivializing it. Legislate on the method. This discreet violence, which prevents the child or young person from resisting or opposing the aggressor. The threat it is continuous to force them to keep the secret. Some of them even argue the consent of the child or a consent of his father.

These are the dilemmas faced by juvenile judges who try sex crimes. From establishing a characterized abuse, a simple game, a sexual initiation between minors of the same age or the sexual crime.

“Duhamel and the others will never have peace,” says a graffiti in France. Photo: AP

“Boys are off limits!” Said French Justice Minister Eric Dupont Moreti, as he defended the bill before the French National Assembly before Monday’s vote!

In November 2017, Emmanuel Macron had spoken in favor of a 15-year limit, but the then justice minister, Nicole Belloubet, preferred the 13-year limit, as did the attorney general, François Molins. A difference of opinion that is the testimony of a complex dossier, marked by the post-May 68 ideology, the different situations and whether consensual relationships between a minor under 14 years of age and a person over 18 must be penalized.

Magistrates, neuropsychiatrists, childhood specialists and doctors came to the conclusion that the age had to be set at 15 years “because up to that age a reinforced protection is needed due to the deep lines caused by sexual trauma on the structure and the functioning of the brain ”, according to the report submitted to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Under this new legislation, a sexual relationship with a minor under 15 years of age will be penalized with 20 years in prison, unless the age difference between those involved is less.

Romeo and Juliet clause

The new legislation includes the “Romeo and Juliet” clause: allows sex between boys under 15 years old and an adult 5 years higher.

Justice Minister Dupond Morettti depicted the case: “I don’t want an 18-year-old in court because he had a consensual relationship with a 14-and-a-half-year-old girl,” he said.

Equality Minister Marléne Schiapa welcomed the legislation and the age of 15 as consent, which was a product of long consultations with specialists and pressure from groups against violence against children.

This will avoid cases like in November 2018, when a court decided that an 11 year old victim she had not been subjected to violence, threat or surprise by a man. In another case, a 28-year-old man faced charges of sexual assault and not rape, after judges found that the victim was not physically forced to have sex. The same court should have changed the rape charge later.

The great challenge for the law will be the Constitutional Council, the highest court, which must decide on this age of consent and will have its last word.

Paris, correspondent