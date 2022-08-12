Struck by one of the worst wildfires in its memory, France has recorded record carbon emissions from the gases emitted by wildfires, the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said on Friday. (HUH).

The agency, which also analyzes pollution levels in Portugal and Spain through the Copernicus satellite, notes that forest fires in France have caused a spike in emissions since 2003, when measurements of this type began.

Mark Parrington, a scientist at CAMS, said that successive heat waves have promoted fires in southwestern France and the Iberian Peninsula and warned that these fires “have an impact on the air quality in the area”.

France, in fact, registered around 50,000 hectares consumed this summer, triple the average recorded in the last decade.

These data, which correspond to the months of June, July and even August, are released when France resumes fighting several fires, the most important in the department of Gironde, in southwest France.

There, at least 7,500 hectares were burned in recent days and 10,000 people had to be evacuated.

Although the flames have not advanced significantly in recent hours, the French authorities, who have around 1,000 troops on the ground, have already started receiving human and material reinforcements from several EU countries, including Romania, Poland, Austria and Germany.

With two each, Greece and Italy donated four of their Canadair amphibious planes, which will join the dozens of aircraft that are already dropping water on Gironde.

In addition to this fire, another one worries the authorities, in the forest of Broceliande – place of pilgrimage for lovers of mythology -, in French Brittany, where around 230 hectares have already been destroyed.

To further strengthen the fight against the flames, the French government has appealed to public and private companies to give employees who are volunteer firefighters time off so that they can be more easily mobilized.

Although he is still on vacation at the fort of Bregançon, French President Emmanuel Macron continues to monitor the situation and welcomed in a message on the networks the arrival of firefighters from French Polynesia, located in the Antipodes, to fight the fires in Gironde.