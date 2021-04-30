After suffering three strong waves of the coronavirus pandemic, and with a possible fourth for the beginning of summer, according to the Pasteur Institute, France is already thinking about how and when the return to normal life will be. The president of the French country, Emmanuel Macron, has announced a phased out of focus in four stages, which could culminate with the possible end of all restrictions on June 30.

Macron, in an interview with several local newspapers, has made public the plans to de-escalate in the coming months in case the epidemiological situation accompanies. Thus, France is preparing to return to a normality more similar to what we had before the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Four stages to return to normal

The first of the stages of this de-escalation plan begins next Monday, May 3: since then, the local, regional and national limitations for mobility will be lifted, while in the international sphere the country of destination will depend. The curfew would continue from 7:00 p.m. and the teleworking would still be “very advisable”.

After that and once they reached the May 19, the curfew would be delayed at 9:00 p.m. and would end at 6 a.m.. Regarding the restoration, bars and restaurants will be able to open their terraces with a maximum of six people per table. Shops may open and museums, monuments, cinemas, theaters and performance halls will be limited to one occupancy of between 800 and 1,000 people. Depending on how the data progresses, temporary closures may be decreed by regions or in the departments where the incidence exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Final straight of the plan

The June 9, the third phase will come into force, in which cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen their doors completely, with the aforementioned limit of six people per table. Meanwhile, the cultural and sports centers can accommodate a maximum of 5,000 people. The curfew is delayed a little longer, from 23 hours to 6 hours in the morning.

Finally, the June 30 would end all restrictions imposed in France such as curfew, which in that case will have been in force for eight months. The individual measures such as mask and safety distance.

A plan well marked by phases and that could suffer some alteration depending on the advance of the pandemic. “If the evolution of the health crisis shows signs of worsening, the Government reserves the right to restoration of sanitary measures of rigor“.