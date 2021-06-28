Deschamps’ team gets back from 3-1 to 3-3 and pays Mbappé’s decisive error on the tenth penalty

A memorable Monday makes the finalists of the 2018 World Cup disappear from the Europeans. But if the elimination of Croatia with Spain is in the order of things, that of the very favorite France with Switzerland is sensational. Deschamps’ team seemed to have emerged from quicksand after Ricardo Rodriguez had missed the penalty of 2-0 for Switzerland in the 55th minute, also because Benzema and a sumptuous Pogba had thought of it to overturn the situation. At 3-1, however, a team that was too light in managing the advantage and with a certain superficiality in the background went out: first the unleashed Seferovic (still with his head) then Gavranovic in the 90 ‘they reopened everything. And here not even luck played the Marseillaise: first Coman’s crossbar in the 94th minute, then a sensational mistake by Mbappé (again him) in the second overtime condemned France even before the penalties. In addition to the exit of the favorite, the race for the Golden Ball changes, which Mbappé can happily greet.

PERFECT SWITZERLAND – In hindsight, Deschamps probably made a mistake in starting with the three-man defense, with an embarrassed Lenglet not only when he was beaten by Seferovic in the deadlift that brought Switzerland forward in the 15 ‘. France had started well, giving the impression of dominating. But after conceding a goal he struggled to develop his game: Petkovic made the flanks harmless and Benzema also lacked supplies. Much better in the second half, with Coman for Lenglet and the return to the defense at 4.

WHICH CLASS – But in the French comeback there is not only the psychodrama of Ricardo Rodriguez, France puts its own in the quality of the individuals. Mbappé-Benzema’s play for the equal is on the cover, as well as the assist of Griezmann again for the center forward of Real, simply devastating. And when in the final he has to go out for Giroud, you will see all the difference between the two. And what about Pogba’s 3-1, a lash far out of the area in seven.

INCREDIBLE – At this point in Switzerland the lightness of those who know they have probably already lost must also take over: the impact of the changes, especially by Mbabu and Gavranovic, is decisive: the first puts the 2-3 goal on Seferovic’s head, with the center forward (unwatchable against Italy) that after Lenglet also makes fun of Varane in the air detachment. At 90 ‘it is Gavranovic’s turn: ok, the French are too contemplative in countering him, but he gets a crazy right out of the hat. After Mbappé’s gift in the second extra time we go to penalties: Lloris, beyond the parade on Rodriguez, is confirmed as mediocre in saving from the spot. Sommer instead neutralizes the tenth in Mbappé. That ruins the dream of the favorite.

June 29, 2021 (change June 29, 2021 | 01:08) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...