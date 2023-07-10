First modification: Last modification:
For a century, the Paris authorities have prohibited swimming in the Seine River due to its high pollution and the risks it could have on health, but the expensive treatment to clean the water that began in 2016 is already bearing fruit. For the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, this emblematic river will be the scene of competitions such as triathlon and open water swimming. After the Olympics, three bathing areas will be opened.
