The French Government, under the direction of President Emmanuel Macron, began the analysis of a legislative project that seeks to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of sexual montages.

(You may be interested in: On video: this is how the day of the emergency alert test in the US was experienced).

This initiative, known as the “digital space security and regulation law”, aims to address a currently existing legal loophole and establish specific sanctions for these cases.

The French deputies began this Wednesday the study of this legislative project of the Government of Emmanuel Macron, which It also includes measures against fraud through the Internet or the fight against harassment through the Internet.



Regarding sexual montages, the Executive intends to end the legal vacuum that exists in the matter, since the current law does not expressly refer to artificial intelligence when sanctioning them.

(You may be interested in: Trump’s defense appeals the ruling that holds him responsible for fraud in his company).

In addition to dissemination, the new law also seeks to impose fines for the creation of this type of content. The deputies also plan to create a tool that allows them to verify the age of Internet users who try to access pornographic pages, considering that the current ones are insufficient.

The new law also seeks to impose fines for the creation of this type of content. made with artificial intelligence.

For years, some pornographic websites, including the most popular in the world, have been awaiting a judicial decision in response to complaints filed by child protection associations regarding their lack of zeal in interrupting access to minors.

This measure of the law does not convince the associations, which consider that it should be the websites that verify the age of the users and that the creation of this tool can serve as an excuse for not doing so, without anything guaranteeing its effectiveness.

The Government also intends to be able to block websites that do not comply with these measures without having to go through a judicial decision or impose sanctions that can reach up to 2% of their global turnover.

The new text, baptized as the “security and regulation law of the digital space”, also seeks to combat fraudulent pages, those that usurp identity, illicitly collect personal data or commit bank fraud or intrusion into the computer system.

The project also includes measures against cyberbullying, such as the digital blocking of harassers, a measure that can also be applied to other types of speech, such as those that contain advocacy of terrorism or the corruption of minors.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.