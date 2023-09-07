This Friday, September 8, rugby’s maximum event begins and, at least in its run-up, it promises to be a vibrant edition and the most even to date. The dispute for the Webb Ellis trophy will take place until Saturday, October 28 in France. The tournament will have twenty participants divided into four groups of five. The top two of each will advance to the quarterfinals. Said qualifiers and all third parties will automatically be present at the next World Cup (Australia 2027)

For the first time, France hosts the organization of a Rugby World Cup alone. There will be nine venues: Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Étienne, Saint-Denis and Toulouse. In France 24 we review its candidates, figures, curiosities and format. For the first time in history, three South American teams will participate. 51 days of pure rugby.

Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and France: the favorites

Due to current affairs, history and great figures, there are four countries with the best chances of being crowned.

Ireland

He has achieved the difficult task of maintaining an enormous level in the last four years, culminating this path with the 6 Nations trophy (the most important after the World Cup).

Number one in the IRB Ranking, he stands out for his great coordinated play between his forwards and backs. An excellent foot in the eternal Jonathan Sexton, and a permanent threat from wing James Lowe make Clover their biggest threats. In short, Ireland has it all.

New Zealand

The Men in Black come fourth in the IRB ranking and with many irregularities in their game. But what does it matter when you’re the greatest of all time? Along with South Africa, they are the biggest winners (three world cups) and they are always to be feared.

Caleb Clarke celebrates with New Zealand fans after a match in Melbourne, Australia. July 29, 2023. © AFP / Martin Keep

With an extremely physical game, stars such as its driver Beauden Barrett, a complete player like its captain Sam Cane and the power of Rieko Ioane stand out.

France

Another power that comes up with a great level. With defense as the standard (a very important aspect in this sport), and an attack highlighted by the ability of each of its players make the Gauls a clear favourite. It is expected that the locality will be no small thing when it comes to making a difference.

French center Antoine Dupont, at stake in a match against Australia at the Stade de France, outside Paris. August 27, 2023. © Benoit Tessier / Reuters

With a scrum full of twists and turns, that is, very tactical, France has shown that they have an outstanding platform to launch their attacks. Commanded by their scrum half Antoine Dupont, one of the best in his position. Damian Penaud, historic tryman, will be a permanent threat taking advantage of his speed and skills at the ends.

South Africa

Absolute power in their forwards; scrum, line and maul that by far are the best in the world. Formations, which not only take advantage to get out of their own field. They also derive in many points in favor and the Springboks know it.

The quantity and quality of substitutes is amazing. No matter what replacement is needed, there is a level to spare.

An extremely aggressive and physical game where they do not give any truce to their rivals. Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx are the standard bearers. Special mention for Cheslin Kolbe, a sprinter who has become one of the best in this sport.

Argentina, among a second group of applicants

They do not arrive in their best version or they are not of much importance worldwide. But we could put together a battalion with old acquaintances and, why not, someone who can deliver an unexpected blow.

Argentina

Her best performance was third in 2007. It is customary to see her at the World Cups and win important games. The Pumas are the only team outside of Europe and the southern hemisphere (South Africa, Australia and New Zealand) that belongs to rugby’s elite group. It comes sixth in the IRB ranking and has great figures who play abroad, such as Pablo Matera (one of the best wings in the world), Julián Montoya and Emilioano Boffelli.

Matches:

– 9/9 vs England, in Marseille at 9:00 p.m.

– 9/22 vs Samoa, in Saint-Étienne at 5:45 p.m.,

– 9/30 vs Chile, in Nantes at 3:00 p.m.

– 8/10 vs Japan, in Nantes at 1:00 p.m.

*Central Europe zone hours.

England

Only country in the northern hemisphere to have won the World Cup. Inventors of this sport and historically positioned among the best.

Scotland

Together with Ireland they are today the two best in the British Isles today. They are fifth in the IRB ranking.

Welsh

Another historical. He has alternated between bad and good in recent years. He doesn’t arrive at a good level, but he has great players.

Japan

The growth and importance that rugby has taken in the last ten years is striking. They have given great blows, like the one remembered 34-32 against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.

Fiji

We are used to seeing the islanders perform at a high level in rugby 7. But this time they arrive on the rise and seventh in the IRB ranking, something that marks the high level they are going through.

South America makes history in a Rugby World Cup

Together with Argentina, Chile and Uruguay will be the faces of South America. Never before had three nations been seen representing this region.

But it is not the product of chance. Super Rugby Americas has raised the level in South America over time since its creation in 2020. It is a franchise tournament from Argentina (two teams), Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and the United States.

Going clean, it is a high-yield product of the region, where its fruits are reflected in Uruguay and Chile, leaving the United States and Canada out of the World Cup respectively.

Uruguay

Of ten editions, there are five in which he has participated, obtaining the best result in third place in the group zone (Wales 1999).

Los Teros, as they are known, managed to qualify against the United States, winning the second leg by a resounding 30-15. In this way they turned the series in their favor, who had the northern team as the winner in the first game by 19 to 16.

Coach Esteban Meneses managed to form a group made up of experienced, young and rugby 7 players. Names such as Diego Magno, Santiago Arata and Andrés Vilaseca (Captain) stand out.

The most important thing is that Uruguay will play the World Cup for the third time in a row. He understood that the best way to grow is to get used to being present at every World Cup.

Matches:

– 9/14 vs France, in Lille at 9:00 p.m.

– 9/22 vs Italy, in Nice at 5:45 p.m.

– 9/27 vs Namibia, in Lyon at 5:45 p.m.

– 5/10 vs New Zealand, in Lyon at 9:00 p.m.

*Central Europe zone hours.

Chili

It will be the absolute debut of Los Cóndores in a World Cup. From here on everything is positive. They will form a difficult group D with more experienced and quality rivals. They are England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

Measuring yourself against the best in the world will serve to accumulate experience based on what is to come.

Chile has left Canada on the road to later receive the United States (they had just been defeated by Uruguay) for the last place. After losing at home by a tight 22-21, they managed to reverse the series by 31-29 and thus make history.

Uruguayan coach Pablo Lemoine has been in charge of the trans-Andean team for 5 years and has been key to the growth of Chilean rugby.

Among its best players are captain Martín Sigren (captain), Rodrigo Fernández and Matías Dittus.

Matches:

– 9/10 vs Japan, in Toulouse at 1:00 p.m.

– 9/16 vs Samoa, in Bordeaux at 3:00 p.m.

– 9/23 vs England, in Lille at 5:45 p.m.

– 9/30 vs Argentina, in Nantes at 3:00 p.m.

*Central Europe zone hours.

The groups:

A: France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

D: England, Argentina, Samoa, Japan and Chile.

The highlights of the group stage

France – New Zealand 8/9

Argentina – England 9/9

South Africa v Scotland 9/10

South Africa v Ireland 9/23

Ireland v Scotland 7/10

A close fight to lift the trophy and with the smell of blows, France 2023 will undoubtedly be a different tournament.