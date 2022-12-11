In this World Cup in Qatar 2022, the French team is looking for what only two teams have achieved in the entire history of the World Cups: to be crowned twice in a row, lifting that much-awaited trophy.
The team led by Didier Deschamps comes from winning Russia in 2018, beating Croatia in the grand final, and now they have the same opportunity: they are in the semifinals, where they will face Morocco, hoping to win and face off against the winner from Argentina -Croatia.
Next, we will review the cases of Italy and Brazilso far the only ones with two consecutive championships.
After the boycott of the European countries to the tournament carried out in 1930, to the one of 1934 Argentina sent amateur players, without high level. Italy, local, did not hesitate to nationalize several Argentine players, such as Luis Monti, Raimundo Orsi, Enrique Guaita and Attilio Demaría, and also the Brazilian Anfhiloquio Marqués Filo, Italianized as Anfilogino Guarisi. He was highly favored with the arbitrations and won the final against Czechoslovakia 2-1.
In 1938 it was held in France, earning the repudiation of all of South America, which hoped that the agreement to rotate the venues would be respected. Of the 15 participating teams, 12 were European. The Italian coach Vittorio Pozzo received a telegram before the final with a clear message “Win or die”. And so it was: 4-2 to Hungary
Two of Brazil’s five World Cup titles were achieved in successive World Cups. At the 1958 tournament held in Sweden, the whole world saw the birth of one of the greatest legends in sports history: Edson Arantes du Nascimento, Pele. He won the final 5-2 against the locals and showed that he was up for big things.
In 1962, he did nothing more than confirm it: the Cup would arrive in Chile in mid-1962 but the Brazilian star Pelé could not participate due to an injury. There the magic of another phenomenon appeared: Garrincha. They only had a 0-0 against Czechoslovakia and then won all the games, including the final 5-2 against exactly the same opponent.
