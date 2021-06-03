Paris (AFP)

The number of clubs in the French Ligue 1 will be reduced from 20 to 18 starting from the 2023-2024 season, Jean-Pierre Caillou, a representative of elite clubs, said at the Ligue 1 General Assembly on Thursday.

The decision was voted almost unanimously (97.2%), according to which 4 clubs will be relegated to the second division at the end of the 2022-2023 season and two clubs will be promoted to the top flight. Initially, the second-tier clubs and some of the first were not in favor of the decision, but a compromise was reached by postponing the decision for a year compared to the initial plan of supporters of the idea of ​​​​reducing the number to 18, which was to take effect from 2022.

The French championship will join the German league model, knowing that it previously approved 18 teams between 1997 and 2002. Vincent Labron proposed this system by reducing the number of matches for each team from 38 to 34, when he reached the presidency of the French League last fall.

This reform would ease the pressure on French clubs participating in European competitions, and would also allow for profit-sharing from TV rights to be shared between a smaller number of clubs.

It will also allow reducing the number of matches to better scheduling, at a time when the European Football Association “UEFA” is working to reform the Champions League by 2024, as the new format will see the 20 teams divided into two groups of ten, instead of eight groups of 4 teams and thus more matches for each Team any more financial returns.