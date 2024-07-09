With the French National Assembly a political puzzle and the left in the lead but far from an outright majority, parties are searching for a prime minister who can muster enough support to govern without being toppled by a vote of no confidence.

Many of the deputies from the New Popular Front (NFP) elected on Sunday (7) paraded through the chamber on Tuesday (9) to receive their credentials: the Socialist Party (PS), the more radical La France Insoumise (LFI), the ecologists and the French Communist Party (PCF).

The left-wing coalition has insisted that the new prime minister must come from its ranks and has promised to present a candidate this week.

However, the group faces two major difficulties: an internal one, due to the balance of power between its different components to decide where the prime minister will come from; and an external one, due to the need to gather support to govern and survive possible votes of no confidence.

The absolute majority is 289 parliamentarians, a far cry from the 182 achieved by the NFP, to which several independent left-wing parliamentarians could be added.

The Macronist bloc took 168; the nationalist right and its allies, 143; and the conservatives of The Republicans and the right-wing independents totaled 60. In addition to these, some seats were won by other smaller parties or several independents.

In this context, the NFP assured, through the socialist Boris Vallaud (one of the names most mentioned to lead the government), that “many” identify with the “social emergency” measures contained in the joint program that the left presented at the beginning of the campaign, including those in the camp of the president, Emmanuel Macron.

In an interview with BFMTVVallaud said on Tuesday that “the New Popular Front can govern to take these measures”, with the support of a National Assembly that will affirm the spirit of a “republican front” against the nationalist right.

In his opinion, urgent decisions that the left-wing coalition would take, such as increasing the minimum wage or measures to improve the purchasing power of the French, should not trigger a motion of censure.

Among environmentalists, its national secretary, Marine Tondelier, argued that it is more important to approve the program than the question of who occupies which position.

Socialist names such as Vallaud and First Secretary Olivier Faure are more likely to generate support for the post of prime minister than an LFI candidate. But the NFP faces the dilemma that the largest family in the Assembly is precisely that of the LFI.

Rejection of Mélenchon

However, in the Macronist camp, there is great resistance to supporting a government that includes, and that could still be led by, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Insoumise.

“We do not want to work with La France Insoumise, which has shown for years that it prefers to make the Assembly not work rather than make it work. There are forces across the republican political spectrum that can work together,” Roland Lescure, Minister of State for Industry and Energy, said on Tuesday.

Agnès Panier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition, said that “it is very likely that the coalition will be somewhere between the reasonable right and the responsible left”.

Vallaud responded to Macronism that members of La France Insoumise withdrew their candidacies to favor Macronist candidates in electoral districts where Marine Le Pen’s right wing was in the lead.

“If we want to unite the country, we cannot exclude,” said the leader of the socialist group in the Assembly.

But Mélenchon is a highly controversial figure even within the NFP. And although he himself has not definitively ruled out running for prime minister, he promised to “be part of the solution and not part of the problem”, in an interview with the television station LCI last night.

However, he made it clear that the LFI will put forward names to occupy Matignon (the prime minister’s residence), such as the group’s leader in the Assembly, Mathilde Panot, or the party’s coordinator, Manuel Bompard.

“We demand that Emmanuel Macron respect the popular vote by choosing to appoint a prime minister from the New Popular Front,” insisted Panot upon arriving at the Assembly on Tuesday.

In turn, Macronist figures on the conservative right, such as Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, said that the choice should be different, more oriented towards the “republican right”, although this part of the parliamentary arc also cannot obtain an absolute majority without including Le Pen’s right.

Gabriel Attal presented his resignation from the post of Prime Minister to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday (8), after seeing his group lose the relative majority with which it had been governing.

However, Macron rejected the request and tasked him with remaining in the position provisionally to ensure stability while a new government is formed after legislative elections.