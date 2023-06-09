Home page World

Investigators are examining the crime scene in Annecy in eastern France. © Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

A man attacks children with a knife on a French playground and seriously injures them. The act shocked the country deeply. What moved the perpetrator is still uncertain.

Annecy – The country is looking for answers after the knife attack on four small children and two adults at a playground in eastern France. The arrested perpetrator is now to be psychologically examined and interrogated by the police. Government spokesman Olivier Véran said on France Info that, to his knowledge, two of the children were still in mortal danger.

The attacker attacked four children between the ages of 22 months and three years with a knife in the eastern French city of Annecy on Thursday morning. The children from France, the Netherlands and Great Britain came to clinics in Geneva and Grenoble. The man also injured two adults before security forces overpowered and arrested him.

Search for the motive

The judiciary is investigating the man for attempted murder. His motives are still unknown. “We’re trying to understand his motive,” said prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis. The investigators have not yet seen a terrorist motive. The man was probably not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the man was unknown to the European security authorities and there was nothing about him. There is also no evidence of psychiatric treatment in the past. A police spokeswoman said on broadcaster BFMTV that the man was “particularly restless” in custody on Thursday. After the psychological report you will probably know a little more.

Macron visits injured children

French President Emmanuel Macron visited some of the seriously injured children at the University Hospital in Grenoble. Macron arrived at the clinic in the south-eastern French city on Friday morning together with his wife Brigitte. Both were received by those in charge of the clinic.

“I am constantly following the state of health of these small children, all of whom could be operated on,” said Prime Minister Borne. “You are of course under permanent medical supervision, today your condition is stable.”

Perpetrator had received asylum in Sweden

According to the authorities, the perpetrator is a Syrian. He lived in Sweden for years and only came to France a few months ago, where he was without a permanent address. French media reported that the attacker was married to a woman in Sweden and had a three-year-old daughter. He and his wife recently separated.

Although the man had already received asylum in Sweden, he also applied for it in France. France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the man was told last Sunday that his asylum application in France had been rejected because he had already been granted asylum in Sweden.

France in shock

The attack hit France deeply. Interior Minister Darmanin spoke on TF1 of the “worst day for the French” since he took office almost three years ago. Government spokesman Véran said: “We are all looking for answers.” He added: “There is nothing that can ever justify or explain why children become a man’s target.” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on BFMTV: “There is nothing Nothing more inhuman, nothing more senseless, nothing that hurts like attacking children.” Pictures showed how people near the crime scene laid flowers and stuffed animals and commemorated the victims.

Meanwhile, France’s civil rights and right-wing nationalists tried to steer the discussion about the crime to the topic of immigration, which is already controversial in the country. Right-wing extremist rallies in Annecy had been banned by the prefecture for Thursday evening.

France celebrates “hero with backpack”

At the same time, France celebrates a man who stood in the way of the perpetrator and pursued him. Referring to videos of the attack, French media reported that the man drove the perpetrator away from the playground. The hero, loaded with two backpacks, was quickly found online: his name is Henri, he is 24 years old and on a tour from cathedral to cathedral. Comments on his Facebook profile were full of appreciation and gratitude for his intervention.

“I acted really instinctively,” the young man told CNews on Friday. “It was unthinkable for me to do nothing.” He believes that he wasn’t there by accident. “I did everything to protect the weakest.” The attacker tried to injure him with the knife. “I was afraid for my life, but more than anything I was afraid for the lives of others. I didn’t want him to hurt anyone else.” It wasn’t until the stress subsided later that he realized the situation could have been very dangerous. dpa