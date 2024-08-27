Paris (Agencies)

After his categorical rejection of forming a left-leaning government, French President Emmanuel Macron began a new round of consultations yesterday in search of a prime minister. Macron is resuming the consultations in complete ambiguity, as he has not invited either the far right or the far left, while some of the invited officials have refused to participate. The consultations will include unnamed figures, including former presidents. The new consultations begin after Macron refused on Monday to form a government from the New Popular Front, the left-wing alliance that led the early legislative elections, and to assign his candidate for prime minister, civil servant Lucie Castet.