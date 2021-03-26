RUGBY | SIX NATIONS

France has the option to win the Six Nations against Scotland

The in extremis victory of France against Wales last Saturday left the Leek without a Grand Slam and postponed the outcome until this clash, postponed from the third day due to the coronavirus outbreak that El Gallo suffered. If he wins today with an offensive bonus (four trials or more) and at least 21 points difference, he will be champion. If not, the title will go to Wales.