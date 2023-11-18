France became the largest victory in the history of international football after surpassing Germany’s 13-0 victory over San Marino in 2006. It is also the first time that a team has scored 14 goals in a World Cup or European Championship qualifying match, according to what Reuters reported.

France coach Didier Deschamps said: “Their number was reduced to ten players, with 11 players it was complicated for them, but that does not take away the praise we deserve even if we could have been more effective. It is about respecting the opponent as much as it is about scoring goals.” 14 A goal is not a bad thing.”

France led 7-0 by the end of the first half, with Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Jonathan Kloos, Kingsley Coman and Youssef Fofana scoring after France took the lead through an own goal in the third minute.

France has already secured its qualification as group leader, and coach Deschamps included his 17-year-old player, Zaire-Emery, in his first match, becoming the youngest player to participate with the French national team since 1914.

The young player also became the youngest player to score for France since that date with his goal in the 16th minute, but he injured his ankle after an intervention by Gibraltar defender Ethan Santos, who was sent off, ending Zaire-Emery’s debut early.

With Gibraltar playing the match with ten players, it seemed that France’s biggest victory in its history, 10-0, over Azerbaijan in 1995, was close to being repeated again.

Adrien Rabiot’s goal and Koeman’s second goal brought him closer to the record, then Ousmane Dembele made it 10-0, before Mbappe scored two goals to complete the hat-trick in the match.

Mbappe surpassed his teammate Antoine Griezmann to become third on the list of all-time scorers for France with 46 goals, and is only five goals away from Thierry Henry.

It was the turn of substitute Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time top scorer, to score two goals near the end, concluding the great victory and raising his tally to 56 goals with his country’s national team.

France won its seven matches in the group stage and will seek to maintain this perfect record when it faces Greece away from home in its last match in the qualifiers next Tuesday.

Gibraltar, which suffered its biggest loss in history, has not scored any goals so far in the qualifying group and will conclude its campaign at home by facing the Netherlands, which secured qualification with a 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday as well.