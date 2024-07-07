Gentiloni: “Long live the Republic”. Schlein: “The right can be defeated”.

“Vive la Republique”. With this phrase, accompanied by the French and European flags, Paolo Gentiloni comments, on social media, on the projections of the second round of the legislative elections in France. “An extraordinary result for the united left and a beautiful response of participation. The right can be beaten.” This is what the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein says.

Conte: “Peace wins”

“The great participation of the French people rewards the popular and progressive proposal of those who have never had doubts about peace, the defense of social rights and the protection of the most fragile. A sign of democratic push that today speaks to the whole of Europe”. So said Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S, on social media.

Gasparri: “There is an urgent need to refound the Gaullists in France”

“We will have to see the final data to understand what kind of government there could be in France. However, it is clear that the center-right, in order to win, must have a moderate leadership, as Forza Italia, which is part of the European People’s Party, claims. We hope for a true refoundation of the Gaullists in France.” This was declared by the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri, to Gr Radio Rai.

“France with three blocs is ungovernable. First of all that electoral system was not as perfect as they said. Then the conditioning of the anti-Semitic far left is truly dangerous and is not compatible with a democratic system, it is useless for some of the Italian left to praise it. Mélenchon is outside the rules of democratic compatibility. The demonstration that a moderate reality is needed, the Gaullist one that has governed France for a long time. A Gaullist alternative must be reborn, a moderately led center-right alternative, as Forza Italia says in Italy, as the People’s Party says throughout Europe, because Macron also does not have great prospects. His mandate will end and he too, in reality, is not the future. The future is a return to Gaullism, it will be up to the Gaullists to refound a winning moderate alternative against the anti-Semitic communists of Mélenchon and against the technocratic incapacity of Macron. France will have to return to tradition. Those from the far right who thought they could do everything alone have seen that it is a bit difficult, if not impossible”. This was declared by the president of the Forza Italia senators, Maurizio Gasparri.

France: Della Vedova, good news. Macron did the right thing

“Macron’s courageous choice has allowed the French to immediately and heavily scale down the sovereignist, anti-European and pro-Putinist ambitions of the Le Pen right. Despite the criticism, the French President has shown that he did the right thing, avoiding the victimist narrative of the right being prevented from governing despite the consensus of the voters. This is excellent news for Europe as a whole. The New Popular Front is first in terms of seats, including those of a populist and demagogic left, but the new government will have to be a coalition and still aligned with a strong and resolute EU in supporting Ukraine. In the meantime, today we must welcome with great satisfaction the unexpected outcome of the French polls for many. A positive signal also for all liberal and reformist Europeanists”. This was stated by the deputy of Più Europa Benedetto Della Vedova.

France: Borghi (Iv) quotes anthem, ‘Allons enfant de la patrie’

“Allons enfant de la patrie!” Senator Enrico Borghi, leader of Italia Viva in the Senate, wrote this on social media, quoting the French national anthem.

France: Bonelli (Avs), united we win. I dedicate it to Meloni-Salvini

“’Allons enfants de la Patrie The day of glory has arrived! Against us of tyranny’ This is dedicated to Meloni and Salvini! The great red-green result of NFP in France. United we win. Now we must move forward in Italy for a democratic, anti-fascist, progressive and ecologist alliance to oust the far right from government in Italy. Those who do not understand that in our country an alliance is necessary to send the right into opposition are not serving Italy’s interests”. This is what the spokesperson for Europa Verde and deputy of Verdi e Sinistra Angelo Bonelli wrote on social media, commenting on the projections of the legislative elections in France.

France: Calenda, ‘great stop to Le Pen, but forming a government won’t be easy’

“Great to have closed the way to Le Pen. Good that Macron held firm. But forming a government and governing will not be easy”. So says Carlo Calenda on X.