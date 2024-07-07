The reactions of politics in Italy

The cold shower for Marine Le Pen in France, defeated in the second round, heats up Italian politics. With contrasting feelings: on one side the left, starting with the Democratic Party – the first to rejoice immediately, shortly after the first exit polls, not by chance, is the deputy Lia Quartapelle – does not hide its satisfaction. The French model, the unexpected and therefore even more significant victory of the New National Front, for the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, is “an extraordinary result for the united left”.

Gentiloni: “Long live the Republic”. Schlein: “The right can be defeated”.

“Vive la Republique”. With this phrase, accompanied by the French and European flags, Paolo Gentiloni comments, on social media, on the projections of the second round of the legislative elections in France. “An extraordinary result for the united left and a beautiful response of participation. The right can be beaten.” This is what the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein says.

Conte: “Peace wins”

“The great participation of the French people rewards the popular and progressive proposal of those who have never had doubts about peace, the defense of social rights and the protection of the most fragile. A sign of democratic push that today speaks to the whole of Europe”. So said Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S, on social media.

Gasparri: “There is an urgent need to refound the Gaullists in France”

“We will have to see the final data to understand what kind of government there could be in France. However, it is clear that the center-right, in order to win, must have a moderate leadership, as Forza Italia, which is part of the European People’s Party, claims. We hope for a true refoundation of the Gaullists in France.” This was declared by the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri, to Gr Radio Rai.

“France with three blocs is ungovernable. First of all that electoral system was not as perfect as they said. Then the conditioning of the anti-Semitic far left is truly dangerous and is not compatible with a democratic system, it is useless for some of the Italian left to praise it. Mélenchon is outside the rules of democratic compatibility. The demonstration that a moderate reality is needed, the Gaullist one that has governed France for a long time. A Gaullist alternative must be reborn, a moderately led center-right alternative, as Forza Italia says in Italy, as the People’s Party says throughout Europe, because Macron also does not have great prospects. His mandate will end and he too, in reality, is not the future. The future is a return to Gaullism, it will be up to the Gaullists to refound a winning moderate alternative against the anti-Semitic communists of Mélenchon and against the technocratic incapacity of Macron. France will have to return to tradition. Those from the far right who thought they could do everything alone have seen that it is a bit difficult, if not impossible”. This was declared by the president of the Forza Italia senators, Maurizio Gasparri.

The opposition rejoices, silence from the government

The opposition in Italy is celebrating the unexpected success of the New Popular Front in France, which came first in the projections for the second round of the French legislative elections, and the ‘containment’ of the wave recorded by the Rassemblement National seven days ago.

Among the majority parties, the only comments come from the centrists of Forza Italia and Noi moderateti and from Daniela Santanchè. “French morality? The pile-ups are a Pyrrhic victory. They can make you win but not govern”, comments the minister of Fratelli d’Italia.

“The French elections demonstrate, if there was still any need, that the left wins if there is no center-right with a strong center. The right that runs alone is extreme and is destined to always lose”, observes Paolo Barelli, group leader in the Chamber of Forza Italia, a party historically distant from Marine Le Pen’s RN, which, instead, has been allied in Europe for years with Matteo Salvini’s Lega Nord. “The success of the left in France is a warning that must be well received by us too. This is why the role of Forza Italia is fundamental to prevent the victory of the left in Italy”, adds Barelli. While for the president of Nm Maurizio Lupi the results of the legislative elections in France “confirm the need for an alliance in Europe between the Popolari and the Conservatives” of Giorgia Meloni.

Among the members of the Northern League, only the most ‘talkative’, Senator Claudio Borghi, intervened to ask Le Pen to join the ‘Patriots of Europe’ group in Strasbourg, founded by Viktor Orban, and where the League should merge starting tomorrow.

On the opposition front, the positions taken by Italia Viva tend to underline the stability of Macron, Matteo Renzi’s ally in Europe. “Even in France the reformist center proves to be alive and decisive: Macron’s move has proved to be a winning one in preventing the extremists of Bardella and Le Pen from obtaining an absolute majority – observes the national coordinator of Iv Raffaelle Paita -. And to think that there are those who gave him up for dead. France is a great and accomplished democracy”

“In France, the New Popular Front is saving the Republic from the assault of the extreme right,” commented Nicola Fratoianni of Avs. “In the meantime, this is great news for tonight. And also an indication of hope.” “The Le Pen threat and its dangerous unconstitutional plan have been stopped. The sovereignist, xenophobic, anti-European and illiberal right can be defeated with democracy, by uniting liberal and progressive energies,” observed the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi. “Because before the many and profound differences comes the stability of democracy and the Rule of Law. Easy? Not at all. But necessary.” “Fear has won,” said Democratic senator Filippo Sensi. “Macron’s gamble has proven to be a winning one. The cordon sanitaire against the worst of the European right has worked. Great mobilization and turnout.” “Someone is toasting at Palazzo Chigi,” suggests Sensi.

France: Della Vedova, good news. Macron did the right thing

“Macron’s courageous choice has allowed the French to immediately and heavily scale down the sovereignist, anti-European and pro-Putinist ambitions of the Le Pen right. Despite the criticism, the French President has shown that he did the right thing, avoiding the victimist narrative of the right being prevented from governing despite the consensus of the voters. This is excellent news for Europe as a whole. The New Popular Front is first in terms of seats, including those of a populist and demagogic left, but the new government will have to be a coalition and still aligned with a strong and resolute EU in supporting Ukraine. In the meantime, today we must welcome with great satisfaction the unexpected outcome of the French polls for many. A positive signal also for all liberal and reformist Europeanists”. This was stated by the deputy of Più Europa Benedetto Della Vedova.

France: Borghi (Iv) quotes anthem, ‘Allons enfant de la patrie’

“Allons enfant de la patrie!” Senator Enrico Borghi, leader of Italia Viva in the Senate, wrote this on social media, quoting the French national anthem.

France: Bonelli (Avs), united we win. I dedicate it to Meloni-Salvini

“’Allons enfants de la Patrie The day of glory has arrived! Against us of tyranny’ This is dedicated to Meloni and Salvini! The great red-green result of NFP in France. United we win. Now we must move forward in Italy for a democratic, anti-fascist, progressive and ecologist alliance to oust the far right from government in Italy. Those who do not understand that in our country an alliance is necessary to send the right into opposition are not serving Italy’s interests”. This is what the spokesperson for Europa Verde and deputy of Verdi e Sinistra Angelo Bonelli wrote on social media, commenting on the projections of the legislative elections in France.

France: Calenda, ‘great stop to Le Pen, but forming a government won’t be easy’

“Great to have closed the way to Le Pen. Good that Macron held firm. But forming a government and governing will not be easy”. So says Carlo Calenda on X.