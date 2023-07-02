The former leader of Potere Operaio, who lived for a long time ‘in exile’ in Paris and also took part in yellow vest demonstrations: “It is the response to a power that kills, rebellion is a natural outlet, and I am with them”

“The gigantic mobilization, the spread of the revolt, are adequate for a necessary response to the logic of established powers, to killing people as a normal administration. All in the name of ‘maintenance of order’ to which the police are in charge”. Thus to AdnKronos, from Naples where he is currently located, Oreste Scalzone, co-founder of Potere Operaio who has lived in Paris for years, comments on the unrest underway in France after the killing by a policeman of the young Nahel last Tuesday in Nanterre. Unrest that follows the protests of the yellow vests first (in which Scalzone had also participated in recent years), the mobilization for pension reform, then.

A revolt, therefore, which also in this case is destined to subside but with others around the corner waiting to explode? “It is difficult to make predictions – underlines Scalzone -, but I believe that, given the situation, the tendency is to spread”. So what to do? “What to do who?”, Scalzone comments, “I am part, and I am on the side of this general community of people who live the logic of the system on their skin, and if they don’t rebel they will be crushed. Rebellion is therefore the natural outlet”.