Minister of Environment and Energy says she is confident that the countries of the bloc will reach a consensus by the weekend

French Environment and Energy Minister Barbara Pompili said she is confident that EU countries will reach consensus by the weekend on the Russian oil embargo. This Wednesday (4.May.2022), the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, presented to the European Parliament new proposals for sanctions against Russia. Among the measures is a gradual ban on oil imports.

In an interview with France Info radio this Thursday (May 5, 2022), Pompili said that there are still many countries highly dependent on Russian oil, but he believes that the bloc will manage to adhere to the embargo.

“Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, so we must try to find solutions so that they can adhere to these sanctions.”he said.

The bloc should soon release the 6th round of sanctions against the country in response to the conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on since February 24.

Von der Leyen announced the embargo on Russian oil, a measure that had already been publicized by diplomats in the bloc. The measure will be a complete ban on the importation of maritime and pipeline oil, crude and refined. According to the leader of the block, the forecast is to interrupt the supply of crude oil within 6 months and refined oil by the end of the year.

This Monday (May 5, 2022), EU Energy Ministers attended a meeting to discuss the embargo. According to diplomats, some European countries are already committing to an embargo on Russian oil before the end of the year, while other countries further south are worried about the economic impact.

The 27 countries that make up the bloc are expected to adopt the sanctions this week, as determined by the Reuters. Slovakia and Hungary, countries most dependent on Russian fuel, did not support the new EU sanctions package.