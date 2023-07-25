This Monday, July 24, stars and fans attended Jane Birkin’s funeral to say their last goodbyes to the actress and singer, “ex-fan of the sixties”, as she used to sing, in the Saint-Roch church in Paris. Birkin was an icon in France and one of the most beloved British by the French during the end of the 20th century.

Jane Birkin’s family and friends, including her daughters, gathered Monday July 24 at Saint-Roch Church in Paris to pay their last respects to the artist who died last week, as did a large crowd of the actress’s supporters gathered near the building.

The ceremony began with Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, their daughters, carrying the coffin together with celebrities from music and cinema such as Carole Bouquet, Catherine Deneuve, Étienne Daho, Benjamin Biolay, Chiara Mastroianni, Isabelle Huppert and Maïwenn, received by the representative of the “ex-sixties fan”.

Brigitte Macron and Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak also took seats in the church, its front courtyard covered in flowers, reflecting the national emotion following the death of the singer-actress at the age of 76 on Sunday.

“Thank you for loving us so much. (…) I can see their souls in pain. I can already see the emptiness that leaves us. It’s my mom, our mom, your mom,” read a visibly emotional Charlotte Gainsbourg, who also quoted the song ‘Jane B’.

Attendees hold a poster of Jane Birkin after the actress and singer’s funeral ceremony at the Saint-Roch church in Paris, Monday, July 24, 2023. © Thomas Padilla, Associated Press

Lou Doillon, also overwhelmed with emotion, recounted some of the moments shared with her mother throughout her life.

“Mom, thank you for all these adventures. Thank you for not being ordinary, reasonable and docile. I’m already fed up with this peaceful and rational world,” concluded the artist’s daughter.

More than 1,500 people attended the tribute

At the end of the ceremony, which lasted an hour and a half, the coffin was transferred to the sound of ‘La Javanaise’, which unleashed several minutes of applause.

Access to the church was restricted to family and friends, but a giant screen was installed nearby to “engage the general public”.

More than 1,500 people, according to the AFP agency, gathered before the screen that showed a black and white portrait of Jane Birkin, in which she appears with a wide smile. Many of her songs were played, such as ‘Et quand bien même’, to the applause of the audience.

British actress and singer Jane Birkin photographed in Deauville, France on September 12, 1985. © Mychelle Daniau, AFP

This Londoner, with French nationality, has been part of the French collective imagination for more than fifty years, when she participated with Serge Gainsbourg in the shooting of a film at the end of the sixties.

Some fans came to the funeral with a banner reading “Merci Jane Birkin” and “Jane Forever.”

“I adored this woman artist who was committed and capable of empathizing with essential causes,” said the 66-year-old retired primary school teacher, who did not want to give his name.

An unforgettable icon

“My Jane, thanks to your talent, your graceful, free-spirited beauty and your racy, macabre, British humour, you were the companion of our bleak adolescence. We wanted to be you, or Serge,” Etienne Daho, singer, close friend and collaborator on the singer’s latest album, ‘Oh Pardon tu dormais…’ wrote in her tribute.

“She has gone to join your Serge, Romy and all the others… One more angel… Thank you, thank you, my Jane!” Said the actor Alain Delon, who starred with her in ‘La Piscine’, by Jacques Deray.

French singer-songwriter Jane Birkin with her then partner Serge Gainsbourg, on January 21, 1969. AFP

“Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words in our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon,” President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

But his death has not only moved celebrities and political personalities. Since the artist died in her Parisian home, anonymous fans have flocked to 5 bis rue Verneuil in Paris, bouquets of flowers in hand. It was the place where she lived with Serge Gainsbourg, when the couple embodied the alliance chic and scandalous.

The legendary Parisian house, which remained Gainsbourg’s haunt after Jane Birkin left him in the early 1980s – tired of his excesses – will open its doors to the public on September 20, along with a museum dedicated to the singer and musician across the street. Flowers have also been hung on the fence surrounding the house that the “La piscine” actress owned in Brittany.

The death of the ‘Dessous chics’ singer, who died of natural causes, occurred at a time when Jane Birkin planned to return to the stage despite multiple health problems such as leukemia or a stroke.

This article was adapted from his original in French