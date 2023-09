How did you feel about the content of this article?

So far, no details have been provided about how and where Stephane Jullien was arrested. | Photo: Pixabay

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday (12), denouncing the arrest of Stephane Jullien, a French officer, in Niger, which is currently under military control since the military coup in July that overthrew Mohamed Bazoum , until then the president of the country.

In the statement, the French demanded the “immediate release” of Jullien, who works in Niger as an advisor to French citizens abroad, a non-diplomatic position, which is won through national elections.

Tensions between France and Niger have intensified since the Nigerien military deposed Bazoum. In August, Niger’s military junta issued an order for French officers to leave the country, a measure that France refused to comply with, claiming that the junta did not “possess legitimacy as a governing authority.”

The statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs was released through X (new Twitter name). In it, the French also expressed their concerns about Jullien’s safety and health.

So far, no details have been provided about how and where Stephane Jullien was arrested, nor whether French authorities are aware of the location of his detention.

However, the French Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and is “fully mobilized” to ensure that Jullien receives appropriate protections while on foreign territory.