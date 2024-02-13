Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to one year for illegal spending

The former French president, Nicolas Sarkozywas sentenced on appeal to one year, of which six months on probation, in the so-called “Bygmalion“, relating to illicit financing of his 2012 election campaign. In the first instance he was sentenced to one year without parole. The six months will be served with alternative measures decided between the judges and the accused in the next 30 days.

Judged last November and December, the Bygmalion case concerns a double billing system implemented by the presidential party, the UMPand by the communications company of the same name to hide the explosion of the spending ceiling authorized by law.

But not only Sarkozy. The candidate's former campaign manager of the UMP, Guillaume Lambert, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, of which 18 months were suspended. The former directors of Bygmalion, Franck Attal And Guy Alveswere sentenced to one year's suspended prison sentence and 18 months' suspended sentence.

The Bygmalion case

Set at 22.5 million from Campaign Accounts Commissionthe expenses of presidential campaign Of Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012 they reached the sum of almost 43 million euros. To hide this redundancy, the UMP he had asked the communications company Bygmalion of preparing false invoices, suggesting that the services were provided on behalf of the party and not for the candidate's campaign.