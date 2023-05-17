Sarkozy sentenced, for a former French president an unprecedented penalty

The former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted on appeal in Paris to a three-year sentence, one of which to be served in prison, for corruption and trading influence in the wiretapping affair. This was reported today by the France Presse news agency. This is an unprecedented sanction for a former president.

His lawyer, Jaqueline Laffontcalled the sentence “disconcerting”, intended to give “moral but not legal lessons”; and confirming the appeal, he promised to go “all the way” to prove the ex-president’s innocence. Sarkozy was convicted in the first instance in March 2021 of a crime committed in 2014, when, according to the sentence, he used his influence to obtain advantages in another trial. Two years after leaving the Elysée, Sarkozy tried to obtain judicial advantages from a high magistrate, something that came to light in the wiretaps to which he was subjected in another investigation. The court also sentenced the other two defendants, Sarkozy’s lawyer Thierry Herzog, to three years in prison, two years on probation, as well as a three-year ban on practicing their profession; and Judge Gilbert Azibert, same sentence with three years of nullification of civil rights; but their lawyers have also announced an appeal.

