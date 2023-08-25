PARIS. Nicolas Sarkozy will be tried in the case of alleged election funds from Libya. This was announced by prosecutors, who will begin the trial against the former French president and 12 other defendants in January 2025. Sarkozy is accused of illegal financing of the electoral campaign, misappropriation of public funds and corruption. The Libya affair revolves around allegations that money for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign illegally came from the regime of then Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

A witness said that in late 2006 or early 2007 he had transported several suitcases containing funds totaling 5 million euros to the interior ministry in Paris, headed by Sarkozy at the time. The former president, in office from 2007 to 2012, has always denied the allegations.