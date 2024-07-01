EU, Salvini: “Uniting those who put work, family, security, the future of young people at the center and not finance, bureaucracy and austerity is what the League has been hoping for for a long time”

The French vote “is a change that could be useful at a European level, while in Brussels they are reconstructing the same majority hypothesis despite having lost votes”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, guest on “L’Italia in diretta” on Rai Radio1. “When citizens vote, they are always right”, underlined Salvini, who added: “There is no far right but an alternative movement to the left”. “That the markets are betting on chaos and not on the popular vote would seem really strange to me.”

EU, Salvini: group proposed by Orban seems right to me



Orban’s proposal of a ‘group of patriots’ in Europe “seems like the right path to me”, Matteo Salvini said on ‘Italia in diretta’ on Radio1 Rai. “Uniting those who focus on work, family, security, the future of young people and not finance, bureaucracy and austerity is what the League has been hoping for for some time”, he added. “We are evaluating the documents but I think that the right path could be to create a large group that aims to be the third in the European Parliament and that carries forward what citizens ask of us, for example on an intelligent and non-ideological environmentalism”, the deputy prime minister and leader of the League also notes.