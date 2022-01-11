“Discussions are ongoing, but from our point of view they are very slow,” Le Drian told the National Assembly (French Parliament), adding that this “threatens the possibility of reaching, in a realistic time frame, a solution that respects interests.”

On Friday, the French foreign minister was more optimistic, saying that the negotiations were progressing “on a relatively positive track”, expressing his “confidence” that an agreement could be reached.

His Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, confirmed the day after that that France had changed its behavior and had stopped playing the role of what he described as a “bad cop” in the talks.

Le Drian stressed on Tuesday that “there may have been progress in December, but we are still far from concluding these negotiations.”

“It is urgent and vital because of Iran’s actions and the course of its nuclear program,” he added.

He explained that “the situation is dangerous because Iran has reached the penultimate stage” in terms of enriching uranium to 90% and obtaining nuclear capability.

Iran and the major powers are engaged in talks in Vienna to revive the agreement on its nuclear program signed in 2015. The United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the 2018 agreement, is indirectly participating in the talks.

During the past days, the statements of those involved in the negotiations reflected some progress, with an emphasis on the persistence of differences between them on various issues.

The talks aim to return the United States to the agreement and lift the sanctions it has re-imposed on Tehran, in return for the latter’s return to full compliance with it. Iran reneged on a large part of its commitments under the agreement after Washington withdrew.