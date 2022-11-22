The current world champion made his brilliant debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite Australia opening the scoring, the team led by Didier Deschamps came back from behind and ended up beating the Australians by a landslide, showing almost total dominance from the second weather.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

What started with a stumble ended in a goal-laden night for France. The team led by Didier Deschamps beat Australia 4-1 in the World Cup debut for the two teams.

In a day of football surprises, Australia opened the scoring with the fastest goal of this World Cup in Qatar 2022, after 8 minutes of the game.

Mathew Leckie surged down the right flank past French full-back Lucas Hernandez and hammered a powerful cross into the box that connected with Craig Goodwin who volleyed the ball home, firing an unstoppable shot to French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

A play in which France also saw Hernández fall after making a bad move on his knee. The winger had to be replaced. He entered the field to replace his brother Theo Hernández.

The injury painted a gray start for the French team, Hernández added to a long list of casualties. The last name had been that of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who joined notable absentees like World Cup champions N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba.

But individual skill and collective drive led France to react quickly. At minute 32, the Frenchmen grabbed a rebound near the rival air and Theo Hernández set up Adrien Rabiot, who scored his team’s first goal with a header.

French ambition made the team push before the whistle that marked the end of 45 minutes blew. A wrong start by the Australian team ended in a recovery by Rabiot who assisted the French ‘9’ Olivier Giroud. The striker celebrated his first goal cry with France in a World Cup.

A diminished Australia against a France in crescendo they met in the second half. Those led by Deschamps marked the times and rhythms of the game, controlling the ball for the vast majority of the second half.

A tool that until this 2022 World Cup had not been used by the French was the protagonist tonight. The two other goals from the French team came from the head, Mbappé did it in the 68th minute and, again, Giroud in the 71st minute.

With a squad that is far from the champion in Russia in 2018, France seeks to reaffirm its hierarchy and its football process under the direction of a coach who has been directing the European team for 10 years.

News in development…